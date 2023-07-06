KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Former President Trump Valet Walt Nauta Pleads Not Guity In Classified Documents Case

July 6, 2023 11:11AM PDT
Share
Former President Trump Valet Walt Nauta Pleads Not Guity In Classified Documents Case
Credit: MGN

MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, has entered a not guilty plea to charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities.

He also hired a new Florida-based lawyer to represent him as the case moves forward.

Nauta was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents.

Nauta hired Sasha Dadan, a criminal defense attorney and former public defender whose main law office is in Fort Pierce, where the judge who would be handling the trial is based.

More about:
former President Trump
Walt Nauta

Popular Posts

1

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty Against Man Accused Of Killing 4 University Of Idaho Students
2

London Prosecutor Calls Oscar-Winning Actor Kevin Spacey 'A Sexual Bully'
3

Ninth Circuit Court Of Appeals Declares Ban On Recording Without Consent Unconstitutional
4

Rep. George Santos' Aunt And Dad Signed His Bail Bond To Keep Him Out Of Jail While Awaiting Trial
5

Tunnel Five Fire In Skamania County, Washington, Grows To 533 Acres Overnight And Destroys Structures