District Attorney In Georgia Election Cases Against Former President Trump And Others Seeks Protections For Jurors

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who has brought charges accusing former President Donald Trump and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state is asking the judge in the case to take steps to protect jurors in the case.

A grand jury last month returned a wide-ranging 41-count indictment against Trump and 18 others.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote in a motion filed Wednesday that the grand jurors’ personal information was immediately posted online “with the intent to harass and intimidate them.”

She is asking the judge to prohibit the publication of images or information about jurors or prospective jurors.