Former President Trump Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Mar-a-Lago Dispute

October 4, 2022 1:24PM PDT
Pages from a FBI property list of items seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and made public by the Department of Justice, are photographed Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate.

The Trump team asked the court Tuesday to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search.

A three-judge panel last month limited the review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents.

A veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, is serving as special master.

