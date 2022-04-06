      Weather Alert

Former President Trump Advisors Held In Contempt Of Congress In Jan 6. Probe

Apr 6, 2022 @ 3:55pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has voted to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress over their months-long refusal to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The near-party-line 220-203 vote will send the criminal referrals for Navarro and Scavino to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.

They are the latest members of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle to face legal jeopardy as the select committee continues its probe.

Navarro cited executive privilege when declining to testify to the committee.

A lawyer for Scavino did not return multiple messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

