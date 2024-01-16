Former President Donald Trump Wins The 2024 Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES, IOWA – JANUARY 15: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters during his caucus night event at the Iowa Events Center on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowans voted today in the state’s caucuses for the first contest in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating process. Trump has been projected winner of the Iowa caucus. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Des Moines, IA) — Former President Donald Trump is the overwhelming winner in the 2024 Iowa caucuses. Of the more than 110-thousand Iowans battling the cold last night, Trump garnered around 51 percent of the vote. Twenty-one percent of Iowans caucusing voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, finishing second ahead of the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, by more than two-thousand votes. Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s dropping out of the race, finished a distant fourth place with around eight-percent of the vote.