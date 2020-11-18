Former Postal Worker Headed To Prison
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A former postal worker was sentenced Tuesday for wire fraud, embezzlement and identity theft amounting to $276,000 over seven years.
The News Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones sentenced Iliganoa Theresa Lauofo of Tacoma to two years, three months in prison after she pleaded guilty.
She’ll also must pay $276,639 in restitution.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Lauofo “lied about her household composition and income, used stolen identities to claim additional benefits and open bank and credit accounts, and stole checks from the mail during a period when she was employed by the U.S. Postal Service.”