      Weather Alert

Former Postal Worker Headed To Prison

Nov 18, 2020 @ 10:32am

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A former postal worker was sentenced Tuesday for wire fraud, embezzlement and identity theft amounting to $276,000 over seven years.

The News Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones sentenced Iliganoa Theresa Lauofo of Tacoma to two years, three months in prison after she pleaded guilty.

She’ll also must pay $276,639 in restitution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Lauofo “lied about her household composition and income, used stolen identities to claim additional benefits and open bank and credit accounts, and stole checks from the mail during a period when she was employed by the U.S. Postal Service.”

TAGS
fraud postal worker prison
Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfire Recap: 9 Killed, 24K Claims Filed, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4K Homes Destroyed
President Trump's Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Lawsuit
Oregon's Statewide "Freeze" Due To COVID Surge Begins
Driver Killed After Crashing On Hwy. 26 In Rural Washington County
New Covid Rules For Employers And Workplaces Start Monday In Oregon