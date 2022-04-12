Former Portland Trail Blazer Wayne Cooper Dies

PORTLAND, Ore. – A member of the Portland Trail Blazers NBA Finals’ teams in 1990 and 1992 has died.
Wayne Cooper played center in Rip City for 5 years over the course of two separate stints with the team.
He was 65.
We are saddened to hear of the passing of a great Nugget, teammate, and person, Wayne Cooper.
He will be sorely missed, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.
Rest In Peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/N3gxzc9WSI
— x – Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 12, 2022
