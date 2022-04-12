      Weather Alert
Former Portland Trail Blazer Wayne Cooper Dies

Former Portland Trail Blazer Wayne Cooper Dies

Apr 12, 2022 @ 4:23pm
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – A member of the Portland Trail Blazers NBA Finals’ teams in 1990 and 1992 has died.

Wayne Cooper played center in Rip City for 5 years over the course of two separate stints with the team.

He was 65.

TAGS
Portland Trail Blazers Rip City Wayne Cooper
