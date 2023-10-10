Former Portland Trail Blazer Terry Dischinger Passes Away

Portland, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers organization expresses deep sadness over the passing of former player Terry Dischinger. Dischinger, who played as a forward in the NBA for nine years, concluded his NBA career with the Trail Blazers during the 1972-73 season. He was known for his generous spirit and love for life.

Dischinger attended Purdue University, where he earned a BS in chemical engineering and was recognized as a consensus first-team All-American in his junior and senior seasons. During his time at Purdue, Dischinger was a member of the U.S. National Team, contributing to their Gold Medal win at the 1960 Olympics in Rome. In 2010, the 1960 U.S. Olympic team collectively entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and Dischinger was individually inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019 for his remarkable college career.

He was selected as the 10th overall pick by the Chicago Zephyrs (now the Washington Wizards) in the 1962 NBA Draft. Dischinger made an immediate impact, earning the Rookie of the Year title in 1963 with impressive averages of 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He was named an All-Star in each of his first three seasons but took a hiatus from the NBA during the 1965-66 and 1966-67 seasons to serve in the U.S. Army. He returned to the NBA in 1967, spending the subsequent five seasons with the Detroit Pistons before concluding his career in Portland. During his single season with the Trail Blazers, he averaged 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

Following his basketball career, Dischinger embarked on a successful second career in orthodontics. He obtained his DDS from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and completed his orthodontic training at Oregon Health and Science University’s School of Dentistry. He practiced orthodontics for over 30 years in Lake Oswego, earning recognition as one of the most influential orthodontists in the last four decades. He held multiple patents and played a role in training and inspiring the next generation of orthodontists worldwide.

Terry Dischinger was a prominent figure in the Portland community, representing the Trail Blazers at various events and extending a helping hand to those in need. Beyond his professional life, he had a deep passion for golf, travel, and his family.

He is preceded in death by his son Terry and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary, as well as his sisters Nancy and Tommy, children Kelly, Bill, and daughter-in-law Emily, alongside their respective spouses and a multitude of grandchildren.