Former Portland Trail Blazer Caleb Swanigan Dies At 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) – Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan has died at age 25.
The Allen County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The coroner’s office senior investigator Rebecca Maze says a private doctor will be handling his death certificate.
Purdue Men’s basketball tweeted Tuesday: “Devastated.” The 6-foot-9 center was from Fort Wayne and attended Homestead High School before playing for the Boilermakers from 2015-2017, where he averaged more than 14 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue.
Swanigan was selected The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference in 2017 when he averaged more than 18 points.
He was a first-round draft pick in 2017 by the Portland Trail Blazers.
We are heartbroken by the passing of former Trail Blazers player Caleb Swanigan. Our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb’s family, friends and all who loved him.
Rest In Peace, Biggie. pic.twitter.com/QxiGMZi5cg
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 21, 2022
