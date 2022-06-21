      Weather Alert

Former Portland Trail Blazer Caleb Swanigan Dies At 25

Jun 21, 2022 @ 12:08pm
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, right, fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) as Trail Blazers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) blocks Huerter's shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) – Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan has died at age 25.

The Allen County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The coroner’s office senior investigator Rebecca Maze says a private doctor will be handling his death certificate.

Purdue Men’s basketball tweeted Tuesday: “Devastated.” The 6-foot-9 center was from Fort Wayne and attended Homestead High School before playing for the Boilermakers from 2015-2017, where he averaged more than 14 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue.

Swanigan was selected The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference in 2017 when he averaged more than 18 points.

He was a first-round draft pick in 2017 by the Portland Trail Blazers.

TAGS
Biggie Caleb Swanigan Portland trail blazers
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Friday
Man Riding Bike Killed, Driver Charged With Manslaughter
Driver Arrested For Intentionally Running Down Pedestrian On 82nd Avenue
Two Arrested In Washington Drug Bust
Connect With Us Listen To Us On