KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Former Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw Resigns As Philadelphia’s Police Commissioner

September 5, 2023 10:17AM PDT
Share
Former Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw Resigns As Philadelphia’s Police Commissioner
FILE – Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Outlaw will step down this month to take a leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the mayor said Tuesday, Sept. 5. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s mayor says the city’s police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, will step down this month to take a leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Outlaw leaves after a turbulent three years on the job that spans the country’s recent clashes over race and policing.

She leaves as Mayor Jim Kenney’s two terms in office wind down.

Outlaw, the first Black woman to run the 6,000-member police department, came to Philadelphia from Portland, Oregon.

Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker is praising Outlaw’s tenure while acknowledging there will be a sea of Monday morning quarterbacks second-guessing her decisions.

More about:
Danielle Outlaw
Philadelphia
police
Portland

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.18% This Week
2

Seattle Hospital Tells Kidney Patient: “Sorry, You’re Too White To Get An Organ”
3

Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows A Modest Rise In Latest Sign Of Slowing Price Increases
4

New York Attorney General Seeks Immediate Verdict In Fraud Lawsuit Against Former President Trump
5

Frozen Vegetable Recall Originates From Washington State