KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams Cleared Of Wrongdoing In Recent Investigation

May 12, 2023 5:18PM PDT
Share
Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams Cleared Of Wrongdoing In Recent Investigation
Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams has been cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation into accusations by an assistant of unwanted sexual behavior during his time in office.

Adams sent a report with the city investigation’s findings to news outlets this week.

In 2017, former executive assistant Cevero Gonzalez alleged Adams made sexually charged comments and behaved erratically while Gonzalez worked for him from 2008 to 2013.

Adams denied the allegations and welcomed an investigation.

According to the report, no sufficient evidence to support Gonzalez’s claims were found during the investigation.

The report says no City Hall employees witnessed behavior that Gonzalez claimed or heard complaints about such behavior from Gonzalez.

More about:
Former Mayor
Portland
Sam Adams

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.35%, Lowest Level In 5 weeks
2

Former Blazer and Sonic Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty In Parking Lot Shooting
3

Husband And Wife Arrested After Disturbing Allegations
4

Fed Raises Key Interest Rate
5

Tucker Carlson Re-Launching Show On Twitter