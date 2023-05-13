Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams Cleared Of Wrongdoing In Recent Investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams has been cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation into accusations by an assistant of unwanted sexual behavior during his time in office.

Adams sent a report with the city investigation’s findings to news outlets this week.

In 2017, former executive assistant Cevero Gonzalez alleged Adams made sexually charged comments and behaved erratically while Gonzalez worked for him from 2008 to 2013.

Adams denied the allegations and welcomed an investigation.

According to the report, no sufficient evidence to support Gonzalez’s claims were found during the investigation.

The report says no City Hall employees witnessed behavior that Gonzalez claimed or heard complaints about such behavior from Gonzalez.