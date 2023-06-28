Former Portland City Auditor Appointed Oregon Secretary Of State

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek Wednesday appointed LaVonne Griffin-Valade as the state’s new Secretary of State.

“I told Oregonians in May that the primary objective of our next Secretary of State was to restore confidence in the office. LaVonne Griffin-Valade has the professional background and ethical judgment to rise above politics and lead the important work of the agency forward,” Governor Kotek said. “This role demands accountability and transparency, especially at this moment, and I am eager to see her leadership restore faith in the Secretary of State’s office.”

Griffin-Valade has worked as a government performance auditor for over 16 years.

She was Portland City Auditor from 2009 until she retired in 2014.

“I have the experience to bring back credibility, accountability, transparency, and trust to the Secretary of State’s office,” Griffin-Valade said. “It’s never been more important to have a leader who will focus on rebuilding the public’s trust in the Secretary of State’s office, and that is exactly what I will aim to do every day.”

She will be sworn in on Friday and will serve the remaining 18 months of former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s term.