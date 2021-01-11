      Weather Alert

Former Police Chief Settles Termination Case For $125K

Jan 11, 2021 @ 12:07pm

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A former Washington state police chief who was fired last year is expected to collect a $125,000 settlement after filing employment claims.

Michael Campos was fired in May as Wapato police chief with cause after an internal investigation found evidence to support allegations he tried to intimidate witnesses into changing statements, lied under oath and participated in an investigation in which he had a conflict of interest.

The Yakima Herald reports that Campos referred his case to the Washington Division of Occupational Safety and Health and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Campos agreed to drop his claims when Wapato officials approved the settlement in December.

