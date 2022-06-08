      Weather Alert

Former Owner Of Medical Research Company Banned From Practicing Medicine In Washington State

Jun 8, 2022 @ 10:13am

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – The Washington state Department of Health has ordered the owner of a former medical research company not to practice medicine in the state.

The Tri-City Herald reports 43-year-old Sami Anwar is now serving a 28-year sentence in federal prison after faking Tri-Cities medical drug trials.

He has been jailed since November 2018 when a federal grand jury returned indictments that led to conviction on 47 felony counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, fraudulently obtaining controlled substances and furnishing materially false information to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Washington Department of Health’s Unlicensed Practice Program final order announced this month completes the Department of Health case and includes a $1,000 fine.

