Former Oregon Head Football Coach Chip Kelly Leaving UCLA To Become Assistant At Ohio State

(Associated Press) – UCLA coach Chip Kelly stepped down Friday after six seasons leading the Bruins, leaving the school with vacancy at the top just as programs are starting to gear up for spring practices.

Multiple media outlets reported that Kelly was heading to Ohio State to become offensive coordinator.

Kelly had a 35-34 record in six years with the Bruins, but the program was showing signs of stagnating, especially with a move to the Big Ten next season.