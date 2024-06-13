Former Oregon Governor, Sexual Abuser, Neil Goldschmidt has died.

Portland, Ore. – Former Oregon Governor Neil Goldschmidt has died. He was 83 years old. Goldschmidt was Portland’s youngest Mayor when he was elected in 1972. He also served in President Jimmy Carter’s administration as Transportation Secretary. Goldschmidt’s political career ended in scandal when he was forced to confess to statutory rape of a 14-year-old neighbor girl. Kerry Tymchuk, the Executive Director of the Oregon Historical Society, says ultimately Goldschmidt won’t be remembered for his Political work. “The overall legacy is forever tarnished by his own actions, by the crimes he committed, and admitted to. That, will always, forever be his legacy. Goldschmidt’s official portrait in the State Capitol was removed in 2011 and placed in storage.