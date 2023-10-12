Former Olympic Equestrian Sentenced To Federal Prison For Sexual Abuse Of Minor Student

Portland, Ore. — Richard Rankin Fellers, a 63-year-old former Olympic equestrian and world-class equestrian coach from Sherwood, Oregon, has been sentenced to 50 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for sexually abusing a minor student.

According to court documents, Fellers engaged in the sexual abuse with a minor female equestrian student, whom he had been coaching since she was 14 years old. The sexual abuse, which began when the student was 16 years old, included a multiday road trip to an equestrian event in Michigan in June 2020, which investigators later found was planned by Fellers to engage in sexual conduct with the student.

On May 24, 2023, Fellers was charged with one count of traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, to which he pleaded guilty on July 13, 2023.

Fellers also faces a pending state criminal case in Washington County Circuit Court, where he is charged with four counts of second-degree sex abuse related to the same minor student. In a global resolution with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Fellers’ federal prison sentence will run concurrently with any state prison term imposed. He is scheduled to be sentenced in the state case on October 27, 2023.

Fellers has been ordered to voluntarily surrender into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service following his sentencing.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Prosecution was handled by Gary Y. Sussman and Kelly A. Zusman, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about the physical or online abuse of children to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative by the Justice Department aimed at combatting child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.