Former Olympian Oscar Pistorius Stays In Prison After His Parole Is Denied

March 31, 2023 10:05AM PDT
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was denied parole Friday after it was decided that he had not served the “minimum detention period” required to be released from prison following his murder conviction for the 2013 killing of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

South Africa’s Department of Corrections said in a statement that the parole board hearing Pistorius’ application ruled he would be able to apply again in August 2024.

The board cited a new clarification on Pistorius’ prison sentence that was issued by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal three days ago.

There has been legal wrangling over how much jail time Pistorius has served and when he should be eligible for parole because of the series of appeals in his case.

