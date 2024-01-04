KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Former Olympian Oscar Pistorius Set To Be Released On Parole

January 4, 2024 10:55AM PST
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Oscar Pistorius is due to be released from prison on parole to live under strict conditions at a family home after serving nearly nine years of his murder sentence for the shooting death of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013.

The double-amputee Olympic runner from South Africa was approved for parole in November.

He is set to leave the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Friday.

Pistorius was a multiple Paralympic champion and the first amputee athlete to compete at the Olympics when he shot Steenkamp multiple times through a closed toilet door at his home.

