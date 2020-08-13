Former Nike Employee Arrested For Recording Dozens Of Men In The Bathroom
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A man who was fired by Nike after two employees reported to their supervisor that he videotaped them in the bathroom has been arrested.
An investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office learned that 27-year-old Khoi Truong of Portland secretly recorded with his cell phone at least 50 men going to the bathroom at the Nike Air Manufacturing Innovation building on Southwest Terman Road in 2017 and 2018. A police report was not filed then and Truong was fired in 2018. Detectives only learned about the incidents during a recent unrelated investigation.
Truong was indicted last week by a Washington County grand jury on 10 counts of Invasion of Personal Privacy. He was arrested on Wednesday.
Investigators have been able to positively identify 23 victims in the case, but they say there are dozens of additional victims in the videos who have not yet been identified. If you believe you’re a victim or have any additional information, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.