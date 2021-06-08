Former Mayor In Washington State Sentenced For Stealing Public Funds

SPRINGDALE, Wash. (AP) – The former mayor of a small town in northeastern Washington has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and more than $15,000 in restitution for stealing public funds.
The Spokesman-Review reports court records show Elizabeth Calderwood pleaded guilty last month to six counts of theft and five counts of identity theft.
Calderwood used a town of Springdale credit card to transfer cash to herself, made fraudulent withdrawals of cash from ATMs and used the card to pay personal cellphone bills.
The finance committee of the town of less than 400 residents prompted the investigation after noticing irregularities at the end of 2019, according to court records.