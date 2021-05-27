      Weather Alert

Former Klamath Falls Police Officer Accused Of Stealing Drugs From Evidence Locker, Overdosing On Duty

May 27, 2021 @ 1:19pm

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – A federal indictment accuses a former Klamath Falls police officer of stealing methamphetamine and fentanyl from an evidence locker and then overdosing on the drugs in his police cruiser.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the federal indictment unsealed Wednesday says the officer’s cruiser jumped a median, veered into oncoming traffic and caused a multi-car crash at a local intersection on Nov. 27.

Police say Thomas Reif was on duty in a police vehicle that was reported to have been “driving recklessly” before crashing.

Reif was indicted on two counts of possessing a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge.

He pleaded not guilty at his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Medford Wednesday

