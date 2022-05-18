      Weather Alert

Former Judge To Lead Washington State’s New Office Of Independent Investigations

May 18, 2022 @ 2:26pm
FILE - King County Superior Court Judge Roger Rogoff stands in court on Oct. 10, 2016, in Seattle. Rogoff, a former judge and prosecutor, is being appointed to oversee Washington state’s new independent office to review cases where police use deadly force — the first such agency in the U.S, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SEATTLE (AP) – A former judge and prosecutor is being appointed to oversee Washington state’s new independent office to review cases in which police use deadly force – the first such agency in the United States.

Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that Roger Rogoff, who spent nearly two decades as a deputy King County prosecutor and assistant U.S. attorney before becoming a county Superior Court judge, will head the Office of Independent Investigations.

The Legislature created the office as part of an ambitious package of police reform legislation last year.

Community groups have long called for independent investigations of killings by police.

