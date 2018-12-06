Former Inmate Files Lawsuit After Slipping in Jail Shower
By Grant McHill
Dec 6, 2018 @ 1:06 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former inmate of a Portland-area jail has filed a lawsuit against Multnomah County, claiming he was seriously injured when he slipped in the shower.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 36-year-old Christopher Troy Depue is seeking $905,000 for pain, suffering and economic damages in the suit filed last month in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Depue claims in the suit that jail employees failed to give him a bath mat when he was sent to the shower in November 2016.

The suit says he slipped and tore his rectum, causing pain, fear and embarrassment.

County spokeswoman Jessica Morkert-Shibley says the county doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Depue has been booked into Multnomah County’s jail system eight times over the past two years.

