Former House Speaker Pelosi Says She’s Running For Reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will run for reelection to another term in Congress in 2024.

This as Democrats work to win back the majority in the House.

Pelosi made the announcement Friday.

First elected to Congress in 1987, the Democratic leader made history becoming the first female speaker in 2007.

Pelosi regained the speaker’s gavel in 2019.

Pelosi led the party through substantial legislative achievements, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as turbulent times with two impeachments of former President Donald Trump.