Former Gubernatorial Candidate Loren Culp Withdraws Lawsuit Against Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – Losing Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp has withdrawn his lawsuit against Secretary of State Kim Wyman that alleged widespread election irregularities and fraud.
The Seattle Times reports Culp’s lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court last month, tried to sow doubts on his 545,000-vote loss to Gov. Jay Inslee.
It claimed “intolerable voting anomalies” in an election “that was at all times fraudulent.”
But, facing a threat of legal sanctions for making meritless claims in a court of law, Culp’s attorney, Stephen Pidgeon, withdrew the lawsuit Thursday, according to a copy of his motion supplied by the state Attorney General’s office.
The lawsuit was withdrawn “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.