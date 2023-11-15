KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Former Eugene Emeralds Skipper Named New Manager Of The Milwaukee Brewers

November 15, 2023 9:47AM PST
Share
Former Eugene Emeralds Skipper Named New Manager Of The Milwaukee Brewers
Credit: MGN

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pat Murphy spent the last eight seasons as Craig Counsell’s bench coach in Milwaukee.

He now is taking over for his former boss as the Brewers manager.

The Brewers announced they were promoting Murphy a little over a week after the Chicago Cubs announced they had hired Counsell away from Milwaukee.

Murphy’s only managerial experience in the majors came in 2015 when he led the San Diego Padres on an interim basis for the final 96 games of the season.

He had been the Brewers’ bench coach ever since.

More about:
baseball
Eugene Emeralds
Pat Murphy

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Vancouver
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.5% In Second Straight Weekly Drop
3

Oregon’s SOS Is Trying To Sink Our State!
4

US Consumer Inflation Eased In October
5

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Inch Down, Remain At Historically Healthy Levels