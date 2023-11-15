Former Eugene Emeralds Skipper Named New Manager Of The Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pat Murphy spent the last eight seasons as Craig Counsell’s bench coach in Milwaukee.

He now is taking over for his former boss as the Brewers manager.

The Brewers announced they were promoting Murphy a little over a week after the Chicago Cubs announced they had hired Counsell away from Milwaukee.

Murphy’s only managerial experience in the majors came in 2015 when he led the San Diego Padres on an interim basis for the final 96 games of the season.

He had been the Brewers’ bench coach ever since.