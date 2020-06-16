Former Employee Sues Fred Meyer, Claims Pattern Of Racism
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former Fred Meyer employee who says he was fired from a Portland store after he complained about a pattern of racism has filed a $2 million lawsuit against the grocery store chain.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michael Mangum, who is 26 and African American, says in his lawsuit filed Monday that he and other employees complained to higher ups, but instead of addressing the problem, Fred Meyer retaliated by ending his employment.
Mangum worked in the produce department of the Interstate store from 2014 to 2019, according to his suit.
A spokesman for Fred Meyer and Kroger, the store’s parent company, didn’t return requests for comment.