Former Drainage Commissioner And Wife Convicted Of Fraud

SEATTLE (AP) – The former commissioner of an East King County drainage district and his wife were convicted in federal court on charges that they stole tax dollars intended for flood control.
A jury found Allan and Joann Thomas guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud and identity theft.
U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says Joann Thomas was also convicted of money laundering.
He says they didn’t just defraud taxpayers, they abused a position of public trust, and repeatedly invented new lies to cover up old ones.
U.S. District Judge Richard Jones set sentencing for September 23.