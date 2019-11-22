      Weather Alert

Former Director Of Sheriffs’ Association Guilty Of Theft

Nov 22, 2019 @ 2:17pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The former executive director of the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association has pleaded guilty to theft in the first degree and was sentenced to two years’ probation and 180 hours of community sheriff.

John Bishop, who used to be sheriff of Curry County on Oregon’s southern coast, entered the plea Friday in Marion County Circuit Court in Salem.

He must also pay $13,000 in restitution, according to the sentencing report. Authorities say the sheriff’s association discovered inappropriate expenditures by Bishop following an annual financial review this year.

