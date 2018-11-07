Former Corvallis Attorney Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Tax Evasion
By Grant McHill
|
Nov 7, 2018 @ 3:04 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former Corvallis attorney pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion and money laundering charges in connection with allegations that she embezzled from her clients and defrauded investors to live beyond her means.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports Pamela Sue Hediger, who entered the plea Tuesday, admits she pilfered more than $1.1 million from client and business accounts at her former law firm, Evashevski, Elliott, Cihak & Hediger, and duped investors out of their money.

She also acknowledges filing a false federal income tax return for 2011 and failing to file federal tax returns for the years 2012-17.

As part of the plea deal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to recommend a sentence of 46 months – just shy of four years – in prison. The maximum potential term on the charges is 15 years.

Hediger is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 19.

Information from: Gazette-Times, http://www.gtconnect.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Suspicious Substance at Washington Capitol: Denture Cream Washington State Orders Killing of Wolves Group Calls for Moratorium on Boat Tours of Endangered Orcas Anti-Abortion Activist Who Shot Kansas Abortion Doctor Freed From Oregon Prison Washington Voters Pass I-1639 Toddler Drowns in Backyard Pond
Comments