Former Coquille City Recording Claims In Lawsuit She Was Wrongfully Fired
COQUILLE, Ore. (AP) – The former city recorder in Coquille has filed a lawsuit against the city alleging she was wrongfully fired.
The World reports Jennifer Rose notified the city of her intent to sue multiple times earlier in the year leading up to and after her termination in March.
City manager pro tem Scott Sanders declined to comment on the city’s behalf.
The city and other named defendants have not yet responded to the claims in court documents.
In her claim, Rose alleges the city and its leaders wrongfully terminated her for mistakes she says weren’t hers, and that city leaders retaliated against her for raising concerns about the city’s financial mismanagement.