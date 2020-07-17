Former Coach Sentenced For Raping Two Teens
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A former Spokane assistant football coach who raped two teenage girls in 2018 has been sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison.
The Spokesman-Review reports 31-year-old Charles Eglet was sentenced Thursday.
U.S. District Court Judge Frem Nielsen also sentenced Eglet to lifetime supervision once he leaves prison.
Court records say Eglet was arrested in August 2018 after he’d met and raped a 14-year-old twice, using Snapchat to communicate with her and solicit pornographic images.
Court documents say Eglet also raped a 15-year-old girl after communicating with her over the social media platform.