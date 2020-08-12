Former Camas Mayor Accused Of Stealing Funds
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Prosecutors have charged a former Washington state mayor and executive director of a local economic association with first-degree theft on accusations of using the association’s funds for personal expenses.
Paul Dennis pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.
The Vancouver Columbian reports Dennis is accused of stealing about $15,000 over a seven-year period from the Camas-Washougal Economic Development Association.
Dennis ran the group and was responsible for its finances.
Dennis told The Columbian in April that the allegations stem from a civil dispute over pay.
He had resigned as mayor of Camas in 2011 in to head the association.
His trial is set for November.