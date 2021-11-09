Former Blazer Dickau Opens Up About Neil Olshey

Portland, ORE. – Former Portland Trail Blazer Dan Dickau tells 750 The Game’s John Canzano he is not surprised by the investigation into Portland’s President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey.
Olshey is under investigation for creating a hostile work environment for employees.
Dickau played for the Blazers twice in his NBA career, in 2003 and 2006. He says while working for the team in player development about nine years ago, he sent an email asking about joining the business side of the team. Dickau claims he got a call from Olshey shortly after.
“Two days later, Neil Olshey calls me on the phone out of the blue and just rips me a new one,” Dickau said. “I mean I don’t know how many F-bombs were dropped in that phone call.”
Dickau claims Olshey wasn’t forthcoming about where people stood within the organization. He also says Olshey berated him about a potential coaching role with the then-Idaho Stampede.
“He essentially says to me ‘You and your agent have been begging to know where we’re at with the Idaho job,'” Dickau said. “‘Well I will tell you where we’re at. You get one more chance at it,’ he named the time it was like three or four days later, ‘You’re gonna interview one more time, you better F-ing bring it.'”
Dickau calls the investigation “an ‘I told you so.'”
The investigation into Olshey has been extended, according to Yahoo Sports, and it could be a few weeks before any decisions are made on his future with the team.