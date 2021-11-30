      Weather Alert

Former Blazer Changes Last Name To “Freedom”

Nov 30, 2021 @ 2:10pm

BOSTON (AP) – Enes Freedom will now be linked forever to a word he says he fought for his entire life.

The former Portland Trail Blazer and current Boston Celtics center changed his name from Enes Kanter to Enes Kanter Freedom in celebration of him officially becoming a United States citizen.

He said Tuesday that taking the citizenship oath was “maybe the most unforgettable moment that I had in my life.”

The 29-year-old is a native of Turkey who has been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government.

He says his passport was revoked by his homeland in 2017.

He first got a U.S. green card while he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015.

