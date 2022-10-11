Former Beaverton Mayor Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

Photo: KGW

Beaverton, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced Tuesday that Dennis “Denny” Doyle pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing child pornography. The 73-year-old waived indictment and pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography.

Doyle was charged in March of 2022 for incidents that happened between November 2014 and December 2015. According to court records, during that time Doyle knowingly and unlawfully possessed digital media containing child pornography. Several of the images Doyle possessed were of children under the age of 12 who had been identified as known sexually exploited minors by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Doyle will be sentenced on January 24, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Michael W. Mosman.