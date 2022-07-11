      Weather Alert

Former Battle Ground Bank Manager Accused Of Stealing Over A Million From Customers

Jul 11, 2022 @ 1:58pm

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) – A former bank manager in southwestern Washington is accused of stealing more than $1 million from vulnerable customers.

The Columbian reports Brian Davie was arrested Friday in Yakima on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office statement.

The statement says while Davie was a Wells Fargo branch manager he made unauthorized cash withdrawals and money transfers and forged cashier’s checks.

The DOJ says the eight victims include a woman who had over $546,000 stolen from her retirement accounts.

Davie worked at the Battle Ground bank from 2014 until he was fired in 2019.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment for him.

