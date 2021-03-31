Former AG Holder To Investigate OHSU Harassment Complaints
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is conducting an independent investigation into misconduct at Oregon Health & Science University after a recent lawsuit alleging workplace harassment. President Danny Jacobs and Board of Directors Chairman Wayne Monfries sent a letter Tuesday announcing they have retained Hodder “to conduct a comprehensive, independent investigation of OHSU’s workplace environment related to sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and racism.” Earlier this month, a woman filed a $45 million lawsuit against a doctor who was working as a resident at OHSU during the alleged abuse.