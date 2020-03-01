Forest Hills Elementary School Closed Due To Coronavirus
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Workers wearing masks and gloves gave Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego a deep cleaning on Saturday just a day after the Oregon Health Authority announced an employee is the first presumed case of coronavirus in Oregon.
The man from Washington County is hospitalized in Hillsboro and was visited by co-workers, who are now in quarantine. The man did not travel overseas and likely got the virus from somebody in the community. Officials are still trying to determine how many people were exposed.
In a news conference on Saturday, Doctor Lora De La Cruz, Superintendent of the Lake Oswego School District says the employee has not been at the school since February 19th and stayed home because they felt sick.
The superintendent made the decision anyway to close the school and cancel all activities through Wednesday.
