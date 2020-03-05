Forest Hills Elementary Reopens
Photo courtesy of Rosemary Reynolds
Lake Oswego, Or. – Students at Forest Hills Elementary in Lake Oswego return to the classroom today for the first time since an employee came down with the coronavirus. The school shut down for several days for a deep clean.
The person lives in Washington County and remains at a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Hillsboro. Another person living with the employee is presumed to have the virus and is resting at home .
Lake Oswego School District Superintendent, Dr. Lora de la Cruz says she’s thankful so many people helped them in the last few days cleaning the school. She also wishes the family and the sickened employee well.