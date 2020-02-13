      Weather Alert

Forest Grove Woman With Coronavirus Could Be Home Soon.

Feb 13, 2020 @ 5:06am

A Forest Grove woman came down with Coronavirus while on a cruise ship, could be out of the hospital in a matter of days.

Rebecca Frasure has been in a Tokyo Hospital since doctors said she tested positive for the virus.

She tells our news partner, KGW, she is feeling pretty good. Doctors re-tested her on Wednesday.

If the test, and a second test Thursday, come back negative, Frasure will be discharged. She will then be in line to reunite with her husband. He has been quarantined on the cruise ship.

TAGS
Coronavirus cruise health home sick
