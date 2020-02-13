Forest Grove Woman With Coronavirus Could Be Home Soon.
A Forest Grove woman came down with Coronavirus while on a cruise ship, could be out of the hospital in a matter of days.
Rebecca Frasure has been in a Tokyo Hospital since doctors said she tested positive for the virus.
She tells our news partner, KGW, she is feeling pretty good. Doctors re-tested her on Wednesday.
If the test, and a second test Thursday, come back negative, Frasure will be discharged. She will then be in line to reunite with her husband. He has been quarantined on the cruise ship.