Forest Grove Man Accused Of Stealing $20,000 In Merch From Safeways and Fred Meyers

Forest Grove, Ore. — Forest Grove Police arrested 28-year-old Dawson Patrick February 22, 2019 on theft and computer crime charges.

Police say a 3-month long investigation largely by the Organized Retail Crimes Division of Safeway, revealed Dawson was stealing merchandise from multiple Safeway and Fred Meyer stores, then reselling the merchandise. Investigators believe the value of the stolen merchandise to be in excess of $20,000.00.

When he was arrested, Dawson had a number of likely stolen over the counter drugs in his position

Patrick was taken into custody and lodged at the Washington County Jail for Theft in the First Degree (2 counts), Theft by Receiving (6 counts), Computer Crimes (1 count) and Interfering with a Police Officer (1 count).