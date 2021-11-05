Forest Grove Fire Captain Laid To Rest

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — A captain with Forest Grove Fire & Rescue was laid to rest on Friday morning.
Captain Rick Ilg passed away from brain cancer in September. His death is considered in the line of duty.
“This is due to the exposures to significant amounts of carcinogens that are present when the modern American home burns,” the department stated.
Rick was an influential part of Washington County’s emergency medical services with decades of service to both Metro West Ambulance and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
A procession carried his body from Forest Grove to a memorial service at Hillsboro Stadium. He received the full funeral honors that are traditional with the long standing history of our nation’s fire services.