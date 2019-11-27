Forecaster Compares Bomb Cyclone to Columbus Day Storm
Medford, Or. – The bomb cyclone that hit Southern Oregon is being compared to another ferocious storm back in 1962. Miles Bliss with the National Weather Service in Medford says “its fairly unusual to get a bomb cyclone in the first place, pretty unusual for this area. We only found one previous event that was similar to it and we haven’t been too shy about comparing it to the Columbus Day storm.” He says that’s because of similar wind strengths. Cape Blanco recorded a gust of 106 mph last night. It saw winds of 145 mph during the Columbus Day storm.
Bliss says they’ve had reports of downed trees, power outages and car ports that have flipped over.