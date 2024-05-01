KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Ford Recalls Maverick Pickups In US Because Tail Lights Can Go Dark

May 1, 2024 9:39AM PDT
Credit: MGN

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 243,000 Maverick small pickup trucks in the U.S. because the tail lights may not illuminate.

The company says a computer can falsely detect too much current on one or both of the lights, causing them to stay dark while the trucks are moving.

That can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain pickups from the 2022 through 2024 model years.

Ford says it has no reports of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

Dealers will update software to fix the problem at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting May 20.

