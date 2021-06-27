      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Saturday Through Monday

For The Second Day In A Row, Mother Nature Bakes Portland

Jun 27, 2021 @ 2:17pm

Portland, Ore. — Saturday, Portland set a record for the hottest day ever in the city at 108 degrees.  That record did not even last 24 hours.  At 2:00 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service reported the official weather station site at the Portland Airport reached 110 degrees with several hours of heating remaining in the day.

The expected high for Sunday is at least 115 degrees.

Before Saturday’s 108 high temperature, the record for the hottest day in Portland was 107.

