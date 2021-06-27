For The Second Day In A Row, Mother Nature Bakes Portland

Portland, Ore. — Saturday, Portland set a record for the hottest day ever in the city at 108 degrees. That record did not even last 24 hours. At 2:00 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service reported the official weather station site at the Portland Airport reached 110 degrees with several hours of heating remaining in the day.
Well, the PDX airport is currently sitting at 110 degrees as of 2:03 PM PDT. This is the hottest temperature ever recorded at the airport since historical records began in 1940. We expect temperatures to continue rising a bit more over the next couple of hours. #PNWHeatwave
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 27, 2021
The expected high for Sunday is at least 115 degrees.
Before Saturday’s 108 high temperature, the record for the hottest day in Portland was 107.