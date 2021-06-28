      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday Night

For The 3rd Day In A Row, Portland Has A New Record High Temperature

Jun 28, 2021 @ 2:39pm

Portland Ore. — The National Weather Service says the official reporting station has reached 113-degrees at 2:30 p.m.

Question is now, how hot will it get before the west winds kick in and cool us down?!

Stay tuned!

