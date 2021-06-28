For The 3rd Day In A Row, Portland Has A New Record High Temperature

Portland Ore. — The National Weather Service says the official reporting station has reached 113-degrees at 2:30 p.m.
230 pm | The Portland Airport has officially reached 113°F, which breaks the all-time hottest temperature on record of 112°F set yesterday June 27th 2021. #pdxtst #orwx #wawx
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 28, 2021
230 pm | The Portland Airport has officially reached 113°F, which breaks the all-time hottest temperature on record of 112°F set yesterday June 27th 2021. #pdxtst #orwx #wawx
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 28, 2021
Question is now, how hot will it get before the west winds kick in and cool us down?!
Stay tuned!