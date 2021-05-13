      Weather Alert

For Second Straight Week, Oregon Reports Declines In COVID-19 Cases And Hospitalizations

May 12, 2021 @ 5:01pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – For the second straight week, the Oregon Health Authority reports declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

During the week of Monday, May 3rd through Sunday, May 9th, the state saw a 12 percent drop in cases and new hospitalizations decreased from 272 to 245.

However, there were 31 virus-related deaths, which is nearly double the previous week.

Oregon’s percentage of positives tests was 6.1 percent.

