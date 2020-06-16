For Progressives, free speech only applies to the values they support
Lars brings on Dr. John Lott, President of the Crime Prevention Research Center, and author most recently of “The War on Guns: Arming Yourself Against Gun Control Lies” to discuss why “open minded” liberals have a track record of not supporting all types of free speech. Dr. John Lott explains to Lars about how he has received backlash from news outlets on his latest article, despite it being an opinion piece. Listen below for more.
